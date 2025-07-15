Parnassus Value Select ETF Q2 2025 Commentary

  • Parnassus Value Select ETF returned 6.38% (net of fees) for the quarter, outperforming the Russell 1000 Value Index’s 3.79%.
  • The Fund’s outperformance was primarily driven by artificial intelligence–related (AI-related) holdings in the Information Technology sector, offset partially by holdings in Health Care and Industrials.
  • The market sell-off early in the second quarter gave us the opportunity to reallocate capital into quality businesses at attractive valuations, like Thermo Fisher Scientific, JPMorgan Chase and Linde.
  • We believe the Value Select portfolio consists of a well-curated collection of such businesses that can offer resilience if economic conditions worsen while providing attractive upside potential over the long term.

Market Review

The Russell 1000 Value Index posted a modest gain in the second quarter, which began with a steep sell-off following President Donald Trump’s announcement of harsher-than-expected tariffs on April 2. But stocks quickly reversed course and recovered

Since 1984, Parnassus Investments has invested differently. Parnassus' single investment team curates concentrated portfolios of high-quality companies that are financially strong and take care of the human and natural resources upon which their businesses rely in the pursuit of enduring value.

