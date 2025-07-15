Parnassus Value Select ETF Q2 2025 Commentary

Since 1984, Parnassus Investments has invested differently. Parnassus' single investment team curates concentrated portfolios of high-quality companies that are financially strong and take care of the human and natural resources upon which their businesses rely in the pursuit of enduring value. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Parnassus Investments, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Parnassus Investments' official channels.