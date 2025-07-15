Coca-Cola FEMSA: Increased Capex, Reduced Long-Term FX Volatility
Summary
- Coca-Cola FEMSA's stock dropped 9% in a week, likely due to FX headwinds, but long-term currency volatility in its regions has moderated.
- Beyond short-term FX and Capex pressures, KOF shows strong pricing power, healthy margins, and a forward dividend yield of 4.3%.
- Elevated Capex is temporarily reducing free cash flow, but debt maturities are manageable, and investments should support future growth.
- KOF trades at a discount to historical averages and appears fairly valued on an FCF basis even after considering elevated country risks, making KOF attractive for long-term, income-focused investors.
