While old marketing tech companies stick with outdated systems and adtech firms struggle as third-party cookies disappear, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) quietly does things differently. Instead of fighting an escalating war about third-party data crumbs, the genius
Zeta's Secret Data Moat Rising
Summary
- Zeta’s proprietary identity graph reaches 245 million U.S. consumers and processes over 1 trillion monthly signals, 75% first-party sourced.
- Super Scaled customer ARPU increased 23% year-over-year to $1.4 million, proving brands spend more as cohorts mature.
- Free cash flow conversion improved to 60% last quarter, up from 50% YoY, showing agentic AI workflows drive real operating leverage.
- 2028 plan aims for $2.1 billion in revenue and $340 million FCF, implying a 40–60% upside to today’s discounted enterprise value.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ZETA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.