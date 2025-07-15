Eurozone Industrial Production Rebounded Strongly In May

  • A significant increase in pharmaceutical production has caused another rebound in eurozone production.
  • While production is volatile given US frontloading, second quarter GDP may turn out not quite as bad as expected.
  • In any case, the strong May production data suggests that second quarter eurozone GDP will not suffer as much as we previously thought from a reversal of US frontloading.

By Bert Colijn

Eurozone industrial production has been bouncing around in recent months, with the US frontloading of eurozone goods playing no small part. In May, production jumped by 1.7% compared to April, bringing production close to its March peak.

