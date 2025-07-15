NIO's Mass-Market Strategy Pays Off Richly - Growth Risks Remain
Summary
- NIO's well-diversified pricing strategy has paid off extremely well, as observed in the growing mass market sales by early July 2025 despite the suspended EV subsidies.
- These well balance the declining sales for its premium models, as the management continues to expand the annualized manufacturing capacity to 1M by Q4'25.
- Given that NIO's FQ4'25 profitability guidance is highly contingent on an ambitious >50K monthly deliveries, readers may want to closely monitor its near-term execution.
- Thanks to its high-growth cadence, we believe that the automaker remains cheaply valued compared to historical trends and its peers, despite the risks from intensifying domestic competition.
- We shall discuss our reiterated Buy Case for the NIO stock.
