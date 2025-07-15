Parnassus Value Equity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Parnassus Investments
33 Followers

Summary

  • Parnassus Value Equity Fund (Investor Shares) returned 7.24% (net of fees) for the quarter, significantly outperforming the Russell 1000 Value Index’s 3.79%.
  • The Fund’s outperformance was primarily driven by artificial intelligence–related (AI-related) portfolio holdings in the Information Technology sector, partially offset by holdings in Industrials and Health Care.
  • The market sell-off within Health Care gave us the opportunity to reallocate our capital into quality businesses at attractive valuations, like Thermo Fisher Scientific and Danaher, which increased our exposure to Life Science Tools and Services.
  • We believe the Value Equity portfolio today consists of a well-curated collection of such businesses that can offer resilience if economic conditions worsen while providing attractive upside potential over the long term.

Successful career takeoff. Profitable investment, business concept. Businessman using tablet analyzing sales data and economic growth graph chart. Business strategy. Abstract icon. Digital marketing.

phakphum patjangkata

Market Review

The Russell 1000 Value Index posted a modest gain in the second quarter, which began with a steep sell-off following President Donald Trump’s announcement of harsher-than-expected tariffs on April 2. But stocks quickly reversed course and recovered

This article was written by

Parnassus Investments
33 Followers
Since 1984, Parnassus Investments has invested differently. Parnassus' single investment team curates concentrated portfolios of high-quality companies that are financially strong and take care of the human and natural resources upon which their businesses rely in the pursuit of enduring value. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Parnassus Investments, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Parnassus Investments' official channels.

Recommended For You

About PARWX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PARWX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PARWX
--
PFPWX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News