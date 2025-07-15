I rate Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) a Buy, for income focused investors who are looking for monthly distributions in a long term buy and hold investment. The most important factors that influence my opinion of the
CEFS: Monthly Income With High Total Return
Summary
- Saba Capital Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is a fund of closed-end funds paying a monthly distribution with special dividend in December.
- Founder Boaz Weinstein's activist approach drives outperformance, and a high total return.
- CEFS offers exceptional diversification across 1,000+ positions in stocks, bonds, and alternatives, with active management justifying higher expenses.
- Risks include higher fees and the potential for better returns by holding select underlying funds directly, but CEFS remains a top sector performer.
