Judging by the headlines, there’s a lot to worry about. But if markets are anxious, it’s not obvious in the year-to-date results for the major asset classes, which are posting across-the-board gains in 2025
The Everything Rally In 2025 Rolls On
Summary
- Leading the bull run: stocks in developed markets ex-US.
- This slice of global equities tops the field with a 20.1% total return so far this year.
- Despite worries about tariff-related inflation, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield continues to trade in a range.
