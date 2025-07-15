The Everything Rally In 2025 Rolls On

Summary

  • Leading the bull run: stocks in developed markets ex-US.
  • This slice of global equities tops the field with a 20.1% total return so far this year.
  • Despite worries about tariff-related inflation, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield continues to trade in a range.

Judging by the headlines, there’s a lot to worry about. But if markets are anxious, it’s not obvious in the year-to-date results for the major asset classes, which are posting across-the-board gains in 2025

