The Utilities Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) has a lot going for it. A low expense ratio, decent (and growing dividend), and simple ETF structure are a plus. But the main attraction in the second half of the year is the
XLU: Break Out Alert
Summary
- XLU offers a low-cost, simple way to invest in utilities, with a growing dividend and a bullish technical setup for a breakout.
- Major catalysts include aggressive deregulation and surging electricity demand driven by EVs and data centers, setting up strong earnings growth.
- The chart shows repeated resistance tests and higher lows, suggesting XLU could rally to $100 by 2026 if catalysts play out.
- Risks include potential reversal of deregulation and lower-than-expected demand, but the sector’s outlook is the strongest in decades.
