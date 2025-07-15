Rush Street Interactive: Zero Debt And Operational Efficiency Makes It Worthy Of An Upgrade
Summary
- I am upgrading Rush Street Interactive to a buy as the company is starting to show consistent positive net income and margin gains.
- RSI's high user retention grants it an operational leverage to grow revenues while investing less in customer acquisition and other operational expenses.
- The entire iGaming sector is witnessing high momentum, and RSI stands a higher chance of benefiting from this momentum as it maintains an unleveraged balance sheet.
