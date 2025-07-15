Jensen Gets It Done: H20 Ban Lifted, Nvidia Back In China

  • Nvidia Corporation has regained China, and this is the upside surprise that, coupled with Blackwell, will carry the stock in 2H25.
  • H20 has been missing from China for three months, since April 9th; now that it's back on the market, we're expecting China to make up +$17B in sales for FY26.
  • The H20 ban shrank Nvidia's market share in China from 95% to 50% and we're about to see that reverse with Tencent and others already submitting applications for H20.
  • China is pushing hard on the mission of self-sufficiency in tech, with Huawei leading the effort, but we don't see this weighing on Nvidia in the near term.
  • NVDA stock's 22% increase YTD is looking too conservative in light of the China catalyst being back on.
Earlier this year, on April 9th, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) got kicked out of the Chinese market by new U.S. export controls that banned the sale of its H20. This is a custom-designed, watered-down H100 GPU

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

