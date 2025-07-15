Air France-KLM: Lower Q2 Bookings And Other Optionality To Consider (Rating Downgrade)

Mare Evidence Lab
5.8K Followers

Summary

  • Air France-KLM's balance sheet remains unimproved, with no significant debt reduction, making its risk profile less attractive versus sector peers.
  • Q1 results showed some operational improvement, but forward bookings and Q2 outlook are weaker, with higher unit costs and cargo momentum lagging competitors.
  • Despite attractive valuation metrics, softer demand and lower EBIT margin make other peers more compelling alternatives.

Air France Airbus A318-111 with the aircraft registration F-GUGO during landing to the southern runway 08R of the Munich Airport MUC EDDM

Dirk Daniel Mann/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Following our deep dive into the EU airline coverage, we provide our views on Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF; OTCPK:AFLYY) before its second-quarter results, which are expected to be released on

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab
5.8K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AFRAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AFRAF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AFLYY
--
AFRAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News