Harding Loevner Global Equity Q2 2025 Report

Harding Loevner
Summary

  • The Global Equity composite rose 10.3% gross of fees in the second quarter, lagging the 11.7% gain in the MSCI ACWI Index.
  • Our large overweight in Health Care, especially US holdings, primarily weighed on returns, as the sector underperformed the broader index by more than 1,500 basis points—the most in a quarter century.
  • Adobe's integration of AI into its creative suite is turning competitive threats into growth opportunities, reinforcing its essential role in digital content workflows.

Performance: Total Return (%) Periods Ended June 30, 2025

3 Months

YTD

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

10 Years

Since Inception

HL Global Equity (Gross)

10.32

8.10

12.85

15.95

9.52

10.62

10.04

HL Global

Harding Loevner LP is a growing global asset management firm headquartered in New Jersey, USA (Metro NYC). Harding Loevner manages over $52 billion in long-only equity portfolio strategies comprising of high-quality, growing companies in developed, emerging and frontier markets.

