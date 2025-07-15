Futu Holdings: A High-Growth Fintech Stock Reaching New Highs
Summary
- Futu Holdings offers a unique ecosystem combining trading, wealth management, and social investing, driving impressive user growth and increasing ARPU.
- Despite regulatory risks in China, I believe these are overstated due to Futu’s strong Hong Kong licensing and strategic importance to international markets.
- Futu is attractively valued compared to US peers, with significant upside potential, especially if ARPU and margin expansion trends continue.
- I rate Futu a Buy, favoring a half position now with plans to add on any pullback, given its growth trajectory and risk-reward profile.
