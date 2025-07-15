June CPI: Inflation Rises Again, Fed Will Wait

Agar Capital
201 Followers

Summary

  • Core inflation is easing, but headline CPI is rising for the second month, signaling mixed signals for investors.
  • Despite positive core CPI data, energy prices are climbing and consumers still feel inflation's impact, especially at the pump.
  • The Fed is unlikely to cut rates soon, given persistent inflation, a strong labor market, and looming tariffs.
  • Markets are overly optimistic; I believe the Fed will remain cautious and avoid repeating past mistakes on inflation.

Young man shopping in food store.

Tara Moore

The June CPI report provided a mixed picture. On the surface, core inflation is easing, but the headline figure is coming back up, and that's two months in a row. As an investor, I watch this data carefully because the market is acting

This article was written by

Agar Capital
201 Followers
Hi there, welcome to my profile.I am a finance professional with over ten years of experience in the markets, specializing in macroeconomic analysis, portfolio management, and equity research.I work as a portfolio manager at an Italian asset management firm, where I oversee multi-asset strategies and equity portfolios, with a strong focus on macro context and systemic risk assessment. Over the years, I have developed a fundamentally driven investment approach, combining bottom-up analysis with top-down macro insights. My work emphasizes economic cycles, monetary policy, and global capital flows.I use Bloomberg, advanced Excel modeling, and quantitative tools daily to perform sector analysis, valuation models, and risk monitoring.I regularly contribute to leading Italian financial media outlets such as Milano Finanza and Il Sole 24 Ore.On Seeking Alpha, I aim to provide in-depth yet accessible analysis, focusing on undercovered stocks, value opportunities in today’s environment, and the geopolitical forces shaping asset classes.My goal is to deliver content that blends analytical rigor, strategic insight, and clarity—helping both retail and professional investors navigate increasingly complex markets.I believe in transparency, continuous learning, and knowledge sharing as key tools for making better investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
DIA
--
IVV
--
IWM
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News