The June CPI report provided a mixed picture. On the surface, core inflation is easing, but the headline figure is coming back up, and that's two months in a row. As an investor, I watch this data carefully because the market is acting
June CPI: Inflation Rises Again, Fed Will Wait
Summary
- Core inflation is easing, but headline CPI is rising for the second month, signaling mixed signals for investors.
- Despite positive core CPI data, energy prices are climbing and consumers still feel inflation's impact, especially at the pump.
- The Fed is unlikely to cut rates soon, given persistent inflation, a strong labor market, and looming tariffs.
- Markets are overly optimistic; I believe the Fed will remain cautious and avoid repeating past mistakes on inflation.
