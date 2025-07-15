Nvidia: Why I'm Holding On For The Ride At All-Time Highs
Summary
- With Nvidia Corporation stock now at all-time highs and hitting a valuation of $4 trillion, value investors may take profits and invest elsewhere. But I foresee a 30% upside in 12 months.
- Even though I'm optimistic in the near term, I'll potentially be closing at a $200 stock price if my analysis shows a gap between AI and robotics growth as likely.
- NVDA isn't a reliable "buy and hold" stock. It's the kind of elite growth investment with cyclical tendencies that you need to treat with military precision and timing.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.