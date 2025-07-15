I assigned a Strong Buy rating to Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in March 2025, discussing its leadership change. During the recent capital market day, Aon emphasized its unique portfolio of
Aon Q2 Preview: Continuing Margin Expansion And New Business Growth
Summary
- Aon plc is committed to mid-single-digit organic revenue growth and double-digit free cash flow growth, driven by tech modernization and business expansion.
- Margin expansion remains a key focus, with $350 million in annual savings targeted by FY26 through AI, automation, and cost optimization.
- New business areas like cyber risk and ESG are expected to drive topline growth, while high customer retention supports organic growth and margin improvement.
- Despite elevated debt from acquisitions, Aon's growth initiatives and cost discipline justify my Strong Buy rating and $465 fair value estimate.
