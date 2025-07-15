One of the best ways in the market to get indirect exposure to alternative credit with limited capital is through a business development company, or BDC. Among the more than 48 BDCs that are publicly traded, Ares
Ares Capital: One Of The Most Expensive BDC, But With A Strong Profile
Summary
- Ares Capital offers a consistent dividend at an attractive dividend yield of 8.4%, which is appealing for income investors.
- At a price to NAV of 1.15x, ARCC is expensive and far away from its intrinsic value at a multiple of 1.03x.
- Due to its strong track record in growing net investment income and outperforming the S&P 500, ARCC is a "hold" despite its valuation.
