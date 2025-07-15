3 Ideal July Buys And 7 To Watch From 47 'Safer' Dividends In 100 Barron's Sustainable Dogs

Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Barron’s eighth annual (2025) ranking of sustainable companies started with the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies by market value, then ranked each by performance for five key constituencies: shareholders, employees, customers, community, and planet.
  • Top-yielding sustainable stocks like Avient, Interpublic, and Campbell's offer attractive net gain potential, with average analyst-estimated returns of 26.26% for the top ten.
  • Seventeen dividend payers show negative free cash flow margins, signaling caution; only three 'safer' stocks—Campbell’s, Regions Financial, and Hormel—meet the ideal dividend-to-price ratio.
  • My contrarian dogcatcher strategy suggests buying underpriced, high-yield ESG stocks on pullbacks, but always consider risk, analyst accuracy, and do your own due diligence.
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield sustainable companies showed 20.1% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten as of July 11 data.
Foreword

This article is based on 100 top sustainable companies as determined by Calvert Research and Management's annual review of more than 230 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance indicators, such as workplace diversity, data security, and greenhouse-gas emissions, as reported in the

Get the Sustainable Dividend Dog History

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

