Prairiesky Royalty Ltd. (PREKF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Andrew M. Phillips

Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for dialing into the PrairieSky Royalty Q2 2025 Earnings Call. On the call from PSK are Pam Kazeil, CFO; Dan Bertram, COO; Mike Murphy, VP, Capital Markets; and myself, Andrew Phillips.

Before we begin, there is certain forward-looking information and statements in our commentary.

So I would ask listeners and investors to review the forward-looking statements qualified in our press release and MD&A, which can be found on our website. PrairieSky achieved record royalty oil production of 14,376 barrels per day, up 8% from the same quarter the year before.

In 2018, for reference, PrairieSky had 235 million shares outstanding and produced 9,000 net royalty oil barrels. Today, with the same 235 million shares outstanding, we have 14,000 net royalty oil barrels, an excellent result. We now have 3 plays with strong growth rates and decades of inventory. The Clearwater is now over 2,500 barrels per day.

The Mannville stack is approaching 1,000 barrels per day and the Duvernay with strong spud count should double this year, adding high netback light oil barrels. In Southern Alberta, a number of new discoveries have been made in the Basal Quartz formation.

This is a light oil play with liquids-rich solution gas. Payouts