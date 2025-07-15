Late last year, I initiated coverage on Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) at a sell rating, citing a lagging AI business. However, in March, I double upgraded the stock to a buy as
Adobe: AI Isn't Paying Off (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Adobe's AI initiatives are gaining traction, but this hasn't translated into accelerated revenue growth or significant profitability improvements.
- Q3 guidance points to continued sluggish growth and only marginal profitability gains, justifying the recent contraction in Adobe's P/S ratio.
- Technical indicators and market sentiment remain bearish, suggesting limited near-term upside for the stock.
- Given the lack of financial impact from AI efforts and weak outlook, I am downgrading Adobe to a hold rating and recommend staying on the sidelines.
