Currently the company appears to have stagnant growth due to its main source of revenue coming from its biggest hit game, Hero Wars, however, it have plans to launch another game in 2026 which could represent its next big success, therefore, at
GDEV: Just Enough To Hold
Summary
- GDEV is highly dependent on Hero Wars, with stagnant growth and revenue declines as the game matures.
- The company is shifting strategy to diversify its portfolio, with Pixel Gun 2's 2026 launch as the main growth catalyst.
- Valuation metrics (EV/EBITDA, P/E) suggest the stock is fairly priced, not compelling enough to buy or sell currently.
- Given the risks and pending new release, I recommend holding shares until the outlook becomes clearer.
