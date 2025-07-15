Low volatility and high dividends are all long-term investors' dream. At least in theory, it promises higher expected returns, as well as lower risks. But even for more short-term-oriented investors, this defensive strategy can make sense.
LVHD: Lags In Bull Markets And Shows Inconsistent Drawdown Protection
Summary
- LVHD shows inconsistent performance during market corrections but lags consistently during this bull market.
- With a turnover rate of 65% this ETF contradicts the promise of stability and adds unnecessary transaction fees.
- The 3.68% yield isn't truly high yield, and the payout ratio of 74% raises concerns about safety in major downturns.
- LVHD doesn't seem to deliver consistent low volatility when it matters most, nor does it offer compelling long-term returns. I rate it a "sell".
