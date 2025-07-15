AIPI: A Superior Covered Call Fund, But Not Without Its Risks
Summary
- AIPI offers a ~35% yield by selling covered calls on volatile AI-related stocks, using a semi-dynamic laddered approach for risk/reward balance.
- The fund's performance has outpaced most covered call peers and matched or slightly lagged major indices, with a 22% total return since inception.
- High yields require reinvestment of distributions to maintain capital, as NAV can be volatile and exposed to downside risk in market crashes.
- AIPI is best suited for bullish, risk-tolerant investors seeking high income from AI sector volatility, but short-term risks are significant due to lofty valuations.
