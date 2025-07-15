June U.S. CPI: Tariff Pressures Bubble Beneath Cooler Headline Rates

Summary

  • June CPI data shows headline and core inflation in line with expectations, but underlying goods and food prices are heating up due to tariffs.
  • Energy and food costs have reaccelerated, making the path to 2% inflation more challenging and suggesting inflation may remain sticky.
  • Market reaction was initially dovish but reversed as details revealed rising inflationary pressures, especially in goods categories impacted by tariffs.
  • The Fed is likely to remain patient and keep rates on hold, with July cuts off the table and September now a coin toss, tempering rate cut optimism.
A hand holding a red upward pointing arrow with the word TARIFFS on a bed of money.

mohd izzuan/iStock via Getty Images

The June CPI report offered a mixed picture for inflation watchers. While the headline and core figures were largely in line with expectations, the details tell a more nuanced story. Beneath the surface, price pressures in key goods categories appear to be picking up, hinting

