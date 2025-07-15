MasterBeef: After A Heated Rally, This Hotpot Chain Looks Overcooked

Jul. 15, 2025
Pedro Goulart
Summary

  • MasterBeef's stock surged 30% since my last 'Hold' call, but fundamentals haven't changed and valuation now looks stretched.
  • Expansion plans—franchising in Southeast Asia and retail products—are ambitious, but projected EBITDA and cash flow don't justify current multiples.
  • Even optimistic growth scenarios leave MasterBeef trading at much higher EV/EBITDA and P/CF ratios than industry peers like Super Hi International.
  • I'm downgrading to 'Sell' with a $7–$8 target, as growth is already priced in; Super Hi International offers better value and global exposure.

JUNICHI HIRAISHI/iStock via Getty Images

Last month, I kicked off coverage on MasterBeef (NASDAQ:MB)—the reigning champion of Hong Kong's hotpot scene, with 12 locations under its belt (9 MasterBeef and 3 Anping Grill).

Back then, I gave it a 'Hold'

Stock analyst, writer (praxeology & Mengerian Theory), accountant, and founder of Goulart Restaurant Stocks—serving up fresh, flavorful investment insights. I also cover casinos and gaming, food companies, consumer discretionary stocks, and IPOs, with a keen eye for hidden gems in micro and small caps.

