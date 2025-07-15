5 Reasons Why Gold Will Dethrone The USD As The World's Main FX Reserve Within A Decade

Zoltan Ban
8.19K Followers

Summary

  • Gold has overtaken the euro as the world’s second-largest reserve currency, and I expect it to eventually surpass the US dollar within a decade.
  • Central bank gold accumulation, geopolitical tensions, and the risk of US dollar weaponization are driving a global shift toward gold as a reserve asset.
  • In the event of short-term gold price corrections, I plan to increase my gold exposure on those pullbacks, viewing gold as a long-term portfolio necessity.
  • As long as central banks keep buying gold, I expect prices to rise, and I will use volatility to add to my positions, with the occasional taking of profits.

Gold Bars & Sitting on Financial Chart Background

spawns

Investment thesis: Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) recently made some sensational news, as it was reported that it has overtaken the euro to become the world's second-largest reserve currency, behind the US dollar.

Based on the assumption that the trend we have

This article was written by

Zoltan Ban
8.19K Followers
My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLD, B, WPM, EQX, SVM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XAUUSD:CUR Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XAUUSD:CUR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XAUUSD:CUR
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News