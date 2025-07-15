Hispanolistic

Tariff inflation popped up as the yearly CPI rate moved higher. (0:15) Wells Fargo slumps as it trims NII guidance. (2:52) Google inks major hydropower deal for data centers. (3:52)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast:

Our top story so far, a mixed retail inflation report indicated that tariffs are starting to have upward pressure on prices.

The June Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% M/M, in line with consensus and accelerating from the 0.1% increase in May. The annual rate rose to 2.7% rise vs. +2.6% consensus and +2.4% prior.

The core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 0.2% M/M, slightly less than the 0.3% expected and hotter than the 0.1% increase in the prior month. Annually, the core number rose 2.9% vs. 3% consensus and 2.8% prior.

Pantheon Macro economist Samuel Tombs says: “Tariff costs are strikingly visible in June’s CPI data.”

“Core goods prices, excluding autos, rose by 0.5%, the most since June 2022 ((as)) prices rose especially sharply for goods which are primarily imported, and less quickly for those that are mainly made in the US,” he said. “For instance, appliance prices leapt by 1.9%, sports equipment prices advanced by 1.8%, toy prices also jumped by 1.8%, and video and audio product prices increased by 1.1%.”

“Mobile phones are one of two major outliers, as they remain exempt from tariffs. New vehicle prices also have been unresponsive to tariffs so far, falling by a further 0.3% in June. But increases in list prices by some auto manufacturers towards the end of June suggest prices will jump in July.”

Skyler Weinand, CIO at Regan Capital, says; “With Tuesday's inflation data, we are now even further from the Fed's 2% target, which means the Fed is in no position to cut interest rates until at least September.”

“If you were to look at the data and trends, and tune out the noise from the Trump administration, you would expect the Fed’s next move would be to raise interest rates,” Weinand added. “The only folks calling for lower interest rates are those within the administration and those jockeying to be the next Federal Reserve chair.”

“The Fed is a large independent body and the Fed Chair is a lame duck worried about his legacy. The last thing they want to do is give in to politics and give up on their fight against inflation.”

Among active stocks, it was the unofficial start to earnings season with numbers from big banks.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) boosted its guidance for 2025 net interest income as well as expected expenses. But Q2 NII fell slightly short of the consensus estimate.

The company now expects 2025 net interest income, excluding markets, of ~$92 billion vs. its prior guidance of ~$90 billion (In May, CFO Jeremy Barnum said it might come in $1 billion over the target). Overall, the bank expects NII of ~$95.5 billion, market dependent, compared with its previous guidance of ~$94.5 billion. That compares with the Visible Alpha consensus of $94.7 billion.

Wells Fargo (WFC) is under pressure after the bank trimmed its 2025 net interest income guidance. Q2 earnings beat, while revenue meet the consensus estimate.

The bank expects 2025 net interest income to be roughly in line with 2024's $47.7 billion (vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $48.7 billion), compared with its prior guidance of a ~1%-3% increase. The lower guidance was driven by lower NII in its markets business.

Citigroup (C) boosted its full-year net interest income guidance and now sees 2025 revenue at the high end of its previous guidance. The bank posted beats on both Q2 EPS and revenue. Its services business continued to shine, and banking revenue jumped 23% Y/Y.

The bank now expects 2025 net interest income, ex-markets, to be up ~4%, compared with its prior guidance of up 2%-3%. Full-year revenue is expected to be ~$84 billion, at the high end of its prior view of $83.1 billion to $84.1 billion, vs. the average analyst estimate of $84 billion.

In other news of note, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) unveiled a framework agreement to secure as much as 3,000 MW of hydroelectric capacity across the U.S. for Google’s data center. The companies say it’s the world's largest corporate clean power deal for hydroelectricity.

The first contracts executed under the agreement are 20-year deals for Brookfield's Holtwood and Safe Harbor hydroelectric facilities in Pennsylvania, representing more than $3 billion of power and 670 MW of capacity.

Google also plans to spend $25 billion in data centers across Pennsylvania and neighboring states over the next two years.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, BofA’s quant team has identified sectors and individual stocks most like to beat and miss Street estimates for Q2 earnings season.

The most likely sectors to see surprises to the upside are Communication Services (XLK), Info Tech (XLK) and Real Estate (XLRE), while Energy (XLE), Consumer Staples (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary (XLY) the least likely.

Among those companies most likely to beat expectations are PulteGroup (PHM), Amazon (AMZN), Synopsys (SNPS), S&P Global (SPGI), Johnson Controls (JCI), U.S. Bancorp (USB), Zoetis (ZTS), Nasdaq (NDAQ), Host Hotels & Resorts (HST), Boeing (BA), Honeywell International (HON), RTX (RTX), Apple (AAPL), Sempra (SRE), General Motors (GM), Workday (WDAY), Moody’s (MCO), Meta (META), General Dynamics (GD) and Qualcomm (QCOM).

Among those likely to miss expectations are Enphase Energy (ENPH), State Street (STT), Tractor Supply (TSCO), T. Rowe Price (TROW), MarketAxess (MKTX), Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII).