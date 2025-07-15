BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 15, 2025 7:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Christopher Joseph Meade - Senior MD, General Counsel & Chief Legal Officer
Laurence Douglas Fink - Founder, CEO & Chairman
Martin S. Small - Senior MD, CFO & Global Head of Corporate Strategy
Conference Call Participants
Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Benjamin Elliot Budish - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Brian Bertram Bedell - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Craig William Siegenthaler - BofA Securities, Research Division
Daniel Thomas Fannon - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Michael Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research US LP
William Raymond Katz - TD Cowen, Research Division
Operator
Good morning. My name is Katie, and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the BlackRock, Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Teleconference.
Our host for today's call will be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink; Chief Financial Officer, Martin S. Small; President, Robert S. Kapito; and General Counsel, Christopher J. Meade.
[Operator Instructions] Thank you. Mr. Meade, you may begin your conference.
Christopher Joseph Meade
Good morning, everyone. I'm Chris Meade, the General Counsel of BlackRock.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during the course of this call, we may make a number of forward-looking statements. We call your attention to the fact that BlackRock's actual results may, of course, differ from these statements. As you know, BlackRock has filed reports with the SEC, which list some of the factors that may cause the results of BlackRock to differ materially from what we say today. BlackRock assumes no duty and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.
So with that, I'll turn it over to Martin.
