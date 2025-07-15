Aker BP ASA (AKRBF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Aker BP ASA (OTCQX:AKRBF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 15, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Torvik Tonne - Chief Financial Officer

Karl Johnny Hersvik - Chief Executive Officer

Kjetil Bakken - Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Courtenay Wheaton - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

James Carmichael - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division

John A. Schj. Olaisen - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division

Mark Wilson - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Matthew Smith - BofA Securities, Research Division

Naisheng Cui - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Tianhong Bi - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Victoria McCulloch - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Karl Johnny Hersvik

Good morning, and welcome to Aker BP's presentation of our Q2 2025 results. Today's agenda reflects a strong quarter with clear momentum across both our operations and our strategic priorities. We will begin with an update on our operational performance, which continues to deliver solid results. Then we'll move on to our field development portfolio, where we remain firmly on track and where we have sanctioned 2 new expansion projects this quarter at Johan Sverdrup and Yggdrasil . We are also pleased to share encouraging news from Yggdrasil on the exploration side, where we have discovered more oil in an ongoing exploration well. And as always, our CFO, David Tonne, will guide you through the financials later in the presentation.

In the second quarter, production averaged 415,000 barrels per day, down 26,000 barrels from the first quarter. This decline was primarily due to a 1-month planned maintenance shutdown at Valhall and Ula. Despite the shutdown, we maintained a portfolio- wide production efficiency of 95%. Our other assets, including Johan Sverdrup, continued to perform really well with a production efficiency ranging from 96% to nearly 100%.