Leggett & Platt: It's Already Discounted, But It's Not A Buy Yet
Summary
- Leggett & Platt's 2018 acquisition of Elite Comfort Solutions was a strategic misstep, leading to debt, declining profits, and a dividend cut.
- Restructuring efforts have stabilized costs and margins, but liquidity remains a concern, and sales recovery is not yet evident.
- Valuation appears cheap with risks largely priced in, and technicals show early bullish signals, but growth prospects remain limited.
- Given ongoing restructuring and market uncertainty, I rate LEG as a hold—range trading is possible, but investors should remain cautious.
