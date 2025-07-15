JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
154.18K Followers

Q2: 2025-07-15 Earnings Summary

Insights
EPS of $4.96 beats by $0.48
 | Revenue of $44.91B (-10.53% Y/Y) beats by $868.98M

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 15, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

James Dimon - Chairman & CEO
Jeremy Barnum - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Christoph M. Kotowski - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division
Christopher Edward McGratty - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division
Ebrahim Huseini Poonawala - BofA Securities, Research Division
Erika Najarian - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Gerard Sean Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Glenn Paul Schorr - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
James Francis Mitchell - Seaport Research Partners
John Eamon McDonald - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
Kenneth Michael Usdin - Bernstein Autonomous LLP
Matthew Derek O'Connor - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Michael Lawrence Mayo - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Saul Martinez - HSBC Global Investment Research
Steven A. Alexopoulos - TD Cowen, Research Division

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to JPMorgan Chase's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. This call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] We will now go live to the presentation. The presentation is available on JPMorgan Chase's website. Please refer to the disclaimer in the back concerning forward-looking statements. Please stand by.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to JPMorgan Chase's Chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon; and Chief Financial Officer, Jeremy Barnum. Mr. Barnum, please go ahead.

Jeremy Barnum

Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. This quarter, the firm reported net income of $15 billion, EPS of $5.24 on revenue of $45.7 billion, with an ROTCE of 21%. These results included an income tax benefit of $774 million, which we described in more detail in the earnings press release.

On the next page, we have some more detail. The firm

Recommended For You

About JPM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JPM

Trending Analysis

Trending News