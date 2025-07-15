JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 15, 2025 8:30 AM ET

James Dimon - Chairman & CEO

Jeremy Barnum - Executive VP & CFO

Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Christoph M. Kotowski - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Christopher Edward McGratty - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Ebrahim Huseini Poonawala - BofA Securities, Research Division

Erika Najarian - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Gerard Sean Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Glenn Paul Schorr - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

James Francis Mitchell - Seaport Research Partners

John Eamon McDonald - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Kenneth Michael Usdin - Bernstein Autonomous LLP

Matthew Derek O'Connor - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Michael Lawrence Mayo - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Saul Martinez - HSBC Global Investment Research

Steven A. Alexopoulos - TD Cowen, Research Division

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to JPMorgan Chase's Chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon; and Chief Financial Officer, Jeremy Barnum. Mr. Barnum, please go ahead.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to JPMorgan Chase's Chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon; and Chief Financial Officer, Jeremy Barnum. Mr. Barnum, please go ahead.

Jeremy Barnum

Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. This quarter, the firm reported net income of $15 billion, EPS of $5.24 on revenue of $45.7 billion, with an ROTCE of 21%. These results included an income tax benefit of $774 million, which we described in more detail in the earnings press release.

On the next page, we have some more detail. The firm