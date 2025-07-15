IUSG: Reinflation Appears, Cost Of Capital Risk To Horizon Values

Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF closely tracks major indices, with low expenses and similar sector weightings, making it still a broad market play despite a different name from "S&P 500."
  • Tariffs, especially those set to increase in August, pose inflation risks that could impact the cost of capital and long-horizon growth stocks.
  • Despite low U.S. export exposure, tariffs raise domestic prices.
  • Markets may be too optimistic about tariff rollbacks on the TACO trade. The pain vector would be a higher cost of capital assessment on the high multiple trades that dominate indices.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Bear and bull stock market

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is highly correlated with the major indices. Expense ratios are very low and virtually in line with the iShares ETFs that formally track the S&P 500 (SP500). Ultimately, it's

Thanks to our global coverage we've ramped up our global macro commentary on our marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, us at the Value Lab might be of inspiration.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society
5.24K Followers

The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are downside limited and likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.

They lead the investing group The Value Lab where they offer members a portfolio with real time updates, chat to answer questions 24/7, regular global market news reports, feedback on member stock ideas, new trades monthly, quarterly earnings write-ups, and daily macro opinions.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IUSG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IUSG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IUSG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News