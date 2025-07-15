Enbridge To Benefit From 'Build, Baby, Build!'
Summary
- I am upgrading Enbridge to Buy, driven by new Canadian pipeline projects and favorable political changes supporting infrastructure expansion.
- Global diversification of oil sales, especially to Asia and Europe, is set to boost Enbridge's profitability beyond current long-term growth targets.
- Lower interest rates in Canada and the US, prompted by trade tensions and tariffs, should enhance Enbridge's share valuation and investor appeal.
- Enbridge is well-positioned financially and operationally to capitalize on large-scale projects like Northern Gateway 2.0, despite regulatory and construction risks.
