On December 26, 2024, I recommended a STRONG SELL for U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL). The price-per-share (PPS) was $69.98 on that date (see below). Seeking Alpha tracks contributor performance, and you can see that the stock PPS has
U-Haul: Self-Storage Growth Does Not Warrant A Buy Or Hold Recommendation - Sell
Summary
- I am upgrading UHAL from Strong Sell to Sell as competitive pressures and weak performance persist with little near-term upside.
- Despite self-storage revenue growth, it merely offsets declining self-moving equipment rental revenues, offering no bullish catalyst for UHAL.
- UHAL lags peers in price returns, revenue growth, and free cash flow, while carrying a relatively high debt-to-equity ratio.
- The moving and storage sector is growing, but UHAL faces intense competition and lacks compelling reasons to buy or hold the stock.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.