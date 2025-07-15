High Yields, Weird Prices

Let’s dive right into it.

The first shares I want to talk about are preferred shares from Ellington Financial. We’re looking at EFC-B, EFC-C, and EFC-D. Then we will take a look at Main Street Capital.

EFC-B vs. EFC-C

Either EFC-B is too cheap or EFC-C is too expensive. You interpret it however you like. It’s even reasonable to suggest that both are happening. The pricing isn’t completely insane like some of the events we saw in prior years.

EFC-B trades at $22.75 compared to $24.84 for EFC-C. That’s a difference of $2.09. Is that justified? I strongly doubt it. EFC-C has a higher coupon rate (8.625% vs 6.25% for EFC-B). However, the dividend rate for EFC-C doesn’t reset for an extra 15 months. EFC-C resets 4/30/2028 instead of 1/30/2027.

While we wait for those shares to reset, EFC-C pays out an extra $.595 per share annually. That is $.14875 per quarter. There are 6 quarters left where both are fixed-rate, so that’s $.8925 over 18 months. After that, so long as the 5-year Treasury rate is above 3.64%, EFC-B would have a higher coupon rate than EFC-C for the next 15 months.

Is it better for the rate to reset on 4/30/2028? If you think you can accurately predict the difference between the 5-year Treasury rate on 1/30/2027 and the 5-year Treasury rate on 4/30/2028, PLEASE leave a comment with your predictions. Bonus points if you try to predict the 5-year Treasury rate for both dates in addition to the spread between the two.

Note: You lose points if you predict both rates and a spread, but the spread conflicts with the two numbers you've chosen. We are all expected to be capable of grade school math here.

What is Happening with EFC-D?

EFC-D is a fixed-rate preferred share. It carries a coupon rate of 7% and trades at $23.10 with about $.12 of dividend accrual ($22.98 stripped price). Consequently, the stripped yield is about 7.62%. There isn't a ton of upside if rates fall (about $2), but there is some. However, the yield here is lower than the yields on baby bonds for the sector.

That’s remarkably low for a fixed-rate share from a mortgage REIT. I can’t explain it.

It is not the lowest yield among the mortgage REIT preferred shares. That honor goes to EFC-B (until EFC-B’s dividend rate resets in early 2027). However, if we adjust each share to what the rate would be if it were floating today or resetting today, then every other share would have a higher yield than EFC-B.

What’s the difference between floating and resetting? When a dividend rate floats, it will use 3-month SOFR (or 3-month LIBOR, which is defined as 3-month SOFR plus 26.161 basis points). It will update the dividend rate every 3 months. When a share is resetting, it will use the 5-year Treasury rate and will typically reset once every 5 years.

In both cases, the share pays that rate plus a fixed spread.

Exception alert!

There is one exception. Officially, PMT-A and PMT-B are currently floating. By definition, according to the prospectus, they are in the “floating-rate period”. However, management believes that during the “floating-rate period” (which includes today), the dividend rate is actually fixed. They remain in a lawsuit over that interpretation.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation wins. Pretty much every quarter. That’s all they do. They win. It’s kind of absurd. So, what is winning? It’s driving up NAV (Net Asset Value) per share while paying an attractive dividend.

Note: For BDCs, we may use book value and NAV interchangeably.

The share price is trading at nearly twice the trailing book value per share. While book value per share clearly trends higher over time, shares rarely get this close to 200% of trailing book value. This puts Main Street Capital in a very favorable position because issuing shares at such a large premium drives up book value per share. The new capital is invested and drives up their earnings. It’s a beautiful cycle. It’s how every internally managed BDC and REIT would like to operate. It’s also extremely rare.

In my view, shares are too expensive today. This is an outstanding BDC, but the valuation is painful.

Theoretically, if Main Street Capital could not issue shares, it wouldn’t be able to command such a high premium.

Investors are buying in for the combination of a respectable dividend (low for the sector but still solid overall) combined with the expected growth in NAV per share over time. However, it is issuing shares at these high prices that enables such fast growth in NAV per share.

I will include a couple of extra charts for MAIN in the chart section (link below).

