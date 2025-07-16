Price Inflation Rose In June To A 5-Month High - But Don't Blame Tariffs

Mises Institute
2.36K Followers

Summary

  • According to the latest price inflation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index rose 2.7 percent year over year, and 0.3 percent month over month.
  • Core CPI also hit a four-month high in June, measured year over year. Measured month to month, core CPI hit a five-month high in June.
  • In real inflation-adjusted terms, however, average hourly earnings fell from $29.92 to $29.65 during that same period. Wages simply have not been keeping up with price increases.

CPI, consumer price index concept. Wooden block with CPI word and stack of coins and increasing graph with shopping cart icon. Goods price inflation and inflation rising. Impact on economic growth

Ratana21

By Ryan McMaken

Price inflation is moving up again, in spite of President Trump’s repeated claims that prices are falling. The media isn’t right either, though, since much of the media consensus about June’s stubbornly high price inflation trend is that it

This article was written by

Mises Institute
2.36K Followers
The Mises Institute is the world’s largest, oldest, and most influential educational institution devoted to promoting Austrian economics, freedom, and peace in the tradition of classical liberalism. Since 1982, the Mises Institute has provided both scholars and laymen with resources to broaden their understanding of the economic school of thought known as Austrian economics. This school is most closely associated with our namesake, economist Ludwig von Mises.We are the worldwide epicenter of the Austrian movement. Through their research in the fields of economics, history, philosophy, and political theory, Mises’s students F.A. Hayek, Henry Hazlitt, Murray Rothbard, and others carried the Austrian School into the late twentieth century. Today, Mises Institute scholars and researchers continue the important work of the Austrian School.Austrian economics is a method of economic analysis, and is non-ideological. Nonetheless, the Austrian School has long been associated with libertarian and classical-liberal thought—promoting private property and freedom, while opposing war and aggression of all kinds. The Mises Institute continues to support research and education in this radical pro-freedom tradition of historians, philosophers, economists, and theorists such as Jean-Baptiste Say, Frédéric Bastiat, Richard Cobden, Herbert Spencer, Lysander Spooner, William Graham Sumner, Albert Jay Nock, Mises, Hayek, Hazlitt, Rothbard, and many others.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News