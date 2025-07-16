Pinterest: Advertising Opportunities, Monetization Trends Improving - More Upside Ahead
Summary
- Pinterest remains a compelling Buy, thanks to the robust GenAI-driven advertising growth prospects, the growing user engagement/ higher ARPUs, and the improved ad targeting/ sales flywheel.
- The management's excellent FQ2'25/ FY2025 guidance and the promising consensus estimates point to a sustained top/ bottom-line growth, with expanding margins and richer cash flow.
- PINS continues to trade at a notable discount to its social media/ advertising peers, despite the high growth, profitable cadence, with it offering interested investors with excellent margin of safety.
- Given the potential market volatility, we shall discuss the caveats linked to our reiterated Buy rating, significantly aided by the clarity from its uptrend support line since July 2023.
