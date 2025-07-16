Large stock market indices have had a great recovery after the spring correction. However, as with most market rallies since 2023, upward momentum is heavily skewed toward a small number of huge companies. Market breadth is low, leading to
GRNY: A Conventional Investing Approach Focusing On High Concentration-Risk Stocks
Summary
- Market breadth is extremely narrow, making passive index investing less attractive and increasing the potential for active management to outperform.
- GRNY ETF claims an unconventional approach but mostly mirrors S&P 500 heavyweights, focusing on overvalued, popular large-cap themes like AI and tech.
- While GRNY has outperformed major indices since inception, its success relies on continued momentum in already expensive stocks and questionable macro themes.
- I am slightly bearish on GRNY, preferring active strategies that target undervalued small-caps rather than crowded, overhyped large-cap names.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TSLA, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.