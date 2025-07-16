Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) will be reporting Q2’25 earnings on July 23, 2025, after market close. Analyst expectations are relatively mixed with EPS being revised up 17x and down 13x in the last 90 days. I’m expecting Alphabet to report substantial, margin-accretive top-line
Alphabet Is Diving Feet First Into AI Coding
Summary
- Alphabet will be reporting Q2'25 earnings on July 23, 2025; I expect strong, margin-accretive revenue growth for Alphabet in Q2’25, forecasting $93.75B revenue and $2.25 EPS.
- AI compute capacity, Google Cloud margin expansion, and GenAI advertising are key growth drivers to keep an eye on in the Q2'25 earnings release.
- Alphabet is expanding its AI-generated coding capabilities through a $2.4b deal to bring in senior leadership from Windsurf and acquire licensing rights.
- Despite an optimistic growth outlook, I’m downgrading GOOG to HOLD due to fair valuation at $185/share (13.55x eFY26 EV/EBITDA).
