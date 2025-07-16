Investing for capital appreciation while selling covered calls can often be a contradictory strategy. Selling a covered call, by nature, is a strategy that caps your upside. You set a certain strike price for a certain date, and if your underlying asset
QMAX:CA: This Covered Call ETF Is A Buy For Income-Focused Investors
Summary
- QMAX:CA delivers strong returns and 10%+ yields by selling covered calls on top U.S. tech stocks, outperforming the NASDAQ 100 since inception.
- The fund’s dynamic covered call strategy allows for stable monthly distributions while still capturing most of the tech sector’s upside.
- QMAX:CA distributions are tax-efficient for Canadians, with a high portion classified as return of capital and capital gains.
- I rate QMAX:CA a Buy for income-focused investors seeking tech exposure, but caution on risks from concentrated holdings and uncertain bear market performance.
