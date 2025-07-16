June CPI Report: Tariff Impact Materializing

Summary

  • The June CPI report came in as expected, bringing the annual headline increase to 2.7%, a tick-up from last month’s 2.4% reading.
  Monthly headline inflation rose 0.3% in June, as expected, with the annual rate accelerating to 2.7% - from 2.4% previously.
  • Food prices increased 0.3% in June, with prices for food at home also rising 0.3% as three of the six major grocery store food groups increased.

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist; Christian Floro, CFA, CMT, Market Strategist; and Magdalena Ocampo, Market Strategist

The June CPI report came in as expected, bringing the annual headline increase to 2.7%, a tick-up from last month’s 2.4% reading. Meanwhile, core inflation rose

