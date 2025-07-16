Investors may be happy to shift some of their focus away from the ongoing tariff saga and back toward economic data and earnings reports. This is a big week, as the June Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) hit the tape, while
Inflation Week On Wall Street Comes As Tariff Risk Re-Emerges
Summary
- June CPI, PPI, and Retail Sales hit this week, offering key macro information for investors and policymakers.
- President Trump’s surprise 50% tariff on Brazil and copper imports leaves one outperforming sector in limbo.
- Bank earnings, along with outlooks from CEOs, make for a busy stretch.
