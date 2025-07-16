Enterprise Products Partners: This MLP Offers Inflation Protection, Growth, And Yield

Summary

  • Enterprise Products Partners offers a 6.84% yield, higher than most fixed-income assets, along with strong inflation protection through rising cash flows and distributions.
  • The company’s long-term contracts include inflation escalators, ensuring cash flow growth even if the government inflates away its obligations.
  • Enterprise Products Partners is expanding infrastructure in the Permian Basin and Mont Belvieu to capture rising demand for natural gas and liquids, supporting future growth.
  • Distribution coverage is robust, and while yield lags some peers, EPD’s safety, resilience, and income growth make it an ideal choice for income-focused investors.
Gas pipeline system with high pressure control. Concept of energy delivery infrastructure

Denis Shevchuk

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is a midstream master limited partnership with a respectable 6.84% yield. While this yield is not as attractive as the 7.49% yield boasted by peer companies such as Energy Transfer (

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends on July 15, 2025. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act on it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

