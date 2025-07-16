LyondellBasell Industries: I Am Not Convinced This Is A Cyclical Bottom

Ronald Ferrie
3.33K Followers

Summary

  • LyondellBasell's profit margins have been in decline for nearly a decade if the impacts of COVID stimulus are removed.
  • The competitive advantage LYB's North American operations once held has deteriorated through ever increasing ethane and LPG exports.
  • The market is focused on capacity rationalizations in Europe, but there is plenty of new capacity coming online in the rest of the world.
  • These new plants will keep the market oversupplied, providing further headwinds.
  • I rate LYB a HOLD due to management's ability to manage cash and adapt the business to deteriorating market conditions.

Businessman running away from falling rolling stones . This is a 3d render illustration .

ALLVISIONN

Thesis

The petrochemical industry is largely believed to be at or near a cyclical bottom after several challenging years of declining profitability. LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) is one of the more attractive investments in this space due to its nearly

This article was written by

Ronald Ferrie
3.33K Followers
I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LYB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LYB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LYB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News