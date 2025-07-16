Commodities: OPEC Leaves Outlook Unchanged

Summary

  • The oil market continued to edge lower yesterday, with a stronger US dollar providing some headwinds.
  • OPEC reported no change to the group’s supply and demand outlook in yesterday’s release of its monthly market report. Global oil demand growth is unchanged for this year and next at 1.29m b/d and 1.28m b/d, respectively.
  • Iron ore dropped after data showed China’s crude steel output falling the most in 10 months amid a prolonged slowdown in the country’s property market.

West Texas Pump jack at sunset

KJ Sullivan

By Warren Patterson, Ewa Manthey

Energy - OPEC output rises

The oil market continued to edge lower yesterday, with a stronger US dollar providing some headwinds. In addition, no immediate action from the US against Russia following President Trump’s “major statement” means

