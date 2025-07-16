The US administration's proposed 50% tariffs on copper imports are not yet fully detailed, but they pose significant risks of increased costs across various sectors, including automotive, electronics, utilities, and data centers. Near term, inventories and reduced scrap exports may mitigate duties, but localizing
Copper Tariffs Easier To Deal With Tactically Than Strategically
Summary
- The US administration's proposed 50% tariffs on copper imports are not yet fully detailed, but they pose significant risks of increased costs across various sectors.
- Prices reflected the change immediately. The COMEX copper price jumped 13%, while copper on the LME fell 1.5%.
- If the review follows the pattern of similar tariffs on steel and aluminum, it is likely that few exceptions will be granted to individual countries.
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.