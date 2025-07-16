Copper Tariffs Easier To Deal With Tactically Than Strategically

Jul. 16, 2025 3:25 AM ET, , ,
Markit
3.41K Followers

Summary

  • The US administration's proposed 50% tariffs on copper imports are not yet fully detailed, but they pose significant risks of increased costs across various sectors.
  • Prices reflected the change immediately. The COMEX copper price jumped 13%, while copper on the LME fell 1.5%.
  • If the review follows the pattern of similar tariffs on steel and aluminum, it is likely that few exceptions will be granted to individual countries.

US Tariffs on Steel and Metals

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

The US administration's proposed 50% tariffs on copper imports are not yet fully detailed, but they pose significant risks of increased costs across various sectors, including automotive, electronics, utilities, and data centers. Near term, inventories and reduced scrap exports may mitigate duties, but localizing

This article was written by

Markit
3.41K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COPX--
Global X Copper Miners ETF
CPER--
United States Copper Index Fund, LP ETF
COPJ--
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF
COPP:CA--
Global X Copper Producers Index ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News