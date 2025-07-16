Li Auto's Profitable Thesis Yet At Risk - Structural Risks Remain
Summary
- LI faces a similar headwind as that of its peers, with the suspended EV trade-in subsidy already triggering demand headwinds in early July 2025.
- This is worsened by the untimely "temporary sales system upgrade," with it already triggering the FQ2'25 delivery miss against the prior guidance.
- Thanks to its high-growth cadence, LI remains attractively valued compared to historical trends and its peers, despite the risks from intensifying domestic competition.
- This is significantly aided by its profitable operations and rich balance sheet, with it underscoring its ability to weather the near-term uncertainties.
- We shall further discuss our reiterated Buy Case for the LI stock.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.