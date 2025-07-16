lululemon: Tough Times Ahead, Still A Buy

Rasoli research
394 Followers

Summary

  • lululemon's stock has been punished due to slowing U.S. growth, margin compression, and heightened competition, but the market is overly pessimistic.
  • Despite risks, LULU maintains high returns on capital and strong international growth, particularly in China, supporting long-term value creation.
  • Inventory markdowns threaten brand perception and margins, but core products retain pricing power, indicating resilient consumer demand in key categories.
  • My conservative DCF model shows lululemon trades at a discount to intrinsic value; I believe it remains a solid 'Buy' despite near-term headwinds.

Lululemon in Chicago, IL.

Joe Hendrickson

Investment Thesis Review

In June 2024, given lululemon athletica's (NASDAQ:LULU) drawdown at the time, I published an article spelling out why I thought lululemon was a compelling buying opportunity. At the time, I saw a business with

This article was written by

Rasoli research
394 Followers
Rasoli research is an independently run organization founded by Milad Rasoli. I am a "value investor" seeking opportunities in high quality, fairly priced companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LULU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LULU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LULU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LULU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News