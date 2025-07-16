Samsung: Market Shrugs Off Weak Earnings Report, The Future Is Brighter; Reiterate Buy

Summary

  • I reiterate my Buy rating on Samsung, as the stock shows signs of bottoming and upside momentum, despite recent earnings volatility.
  • Samsung's valuation remains depressed, with the market looking past a 56% profit drop, suggesting pessimism is already priced in.
  • Progress in HBM remains the key catalyst; certification to supply Nvidia would unlock significant upside and AI market participation.
  • Strong smartphone execution and recent AI partnerships reinforce Samsung's long-term quality, and risk/reward remains favorable for investors.
Advertising billboard for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone covering Fontaine Saint-Michel, Paris, France

Introduction

Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) is a stock I covered at the start of 2025. At the time of my coverage, I noted the stock had been a disappointment as it had failed to display meaningful momentum as it struggled

